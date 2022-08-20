NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 69,369 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $49,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 7,197,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,269. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

