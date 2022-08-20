NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $43,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.46. 1,031,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

