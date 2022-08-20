NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $175,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.40.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

