NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 147,960 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,960 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $323,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of V traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.