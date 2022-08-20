NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 147,960 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,960 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $323,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.