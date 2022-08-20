NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,813 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $128,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,431. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

