NoLimitCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $400,780.01 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $400,780.01 and approximately $12,642.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.