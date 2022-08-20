Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Head to Head Contrast

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

11.5% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $36.98 million 1.34 $6.40 million $3.70 6.54 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 4.17 $11.90 million $0.90 14.40

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp. Quaint Oak Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 17.72% 20.45% 1.31% Northeast Community Bancorp 25.53% 5.53% 1.16%

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Quaint Oak Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts. The company also offers residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services. It serves its customers through three regional banking offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley, and Philadelphia markets, as well as through correspondence, telephone, and online banking. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

