Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

