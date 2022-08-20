NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.09.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

