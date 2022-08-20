NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 165,563 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
