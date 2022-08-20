NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 165,563 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

