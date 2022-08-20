NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading Down 21.8%

Shares of NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) were down 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

NovelStem International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

