NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Up 2.4%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.37. 1,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

