Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

NUS stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,802 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

