Nuco.cloud (NCDT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,869.00

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $545,337.07 and $48,869.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

