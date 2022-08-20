NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 523,545 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $14.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -122.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

