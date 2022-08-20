Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.60. 2,003,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.