Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.