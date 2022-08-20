Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,679,000 after purchasing an additional 701,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 698,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 5,114,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

