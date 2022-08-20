Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.02. 573,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.69.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

