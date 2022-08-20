Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

