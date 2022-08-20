Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.43. 1,692,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

