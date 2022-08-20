Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.32. 2,257,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,255. The firm has a market cap of $512.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.23 and a 200 day moving average of $504.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

