Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.83. 848,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

