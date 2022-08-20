Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,447. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

