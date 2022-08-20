Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 657 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

TFC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,890. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.