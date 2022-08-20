Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. 2,151,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

