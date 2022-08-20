Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.34 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $346.34 million and approximately $54.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

