OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. OAX has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $91,608.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00107389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00032580 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

