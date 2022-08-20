OAX Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. OAX has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $152,011.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00076814 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

