OBORTECH (OBOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,480.00

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One OBORTECH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OBORTECH has a market cap of $979,736.00 and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OBORTECH Coin Profile
OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub.
Buying and Selling OBORTECH
Receive News & Updates for OBORTECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OBORTECH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.