Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Obyte has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $8,172.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $14.60 or 0.00069339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001329 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
