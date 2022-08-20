OctoFi (OCTO) Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00007989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $22,385.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

