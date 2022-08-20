Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39). Approximately 449,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 901,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.39).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.62. The company has a market cap of £649.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.50.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Insider Activity

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider Philip Austin bought 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £14,923.44 ($18,032.19).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

