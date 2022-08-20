OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.0299

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $985,597.48 and $11,287.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.