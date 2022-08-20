OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $16.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $17.37 or 0.00081696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.