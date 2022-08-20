Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (OMNI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1,045.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00256417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,366 coins and its circulating supply is 563,050 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

