On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $133.25

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.25 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 127.44 ($1.54). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,002,104 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.80. The firm has a market cap of £203.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.