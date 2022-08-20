Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Head to Head Contrast

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onion Global and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60

Coupang has a consensus target price of $21.99, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Onion Global.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Onion Global has a beta of -4.36, meaning that its stock price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Onion Global and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.09 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Coupang $18.41 billion 1.65 -$1.54 billion ($0.58) -29.72

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% Coupang -5.10% -45.82% -11.81%

Summary

Coupang beats Onion Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

