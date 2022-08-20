Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $222.64 million and approximately $31.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00107039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00253991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032345 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

