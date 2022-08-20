Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 237,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

