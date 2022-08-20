Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.89 ($11.11) and traded as low as €10.26 ($10.47). Orange shares last traded at €10.33 ($10.54), with a volume of 5,681,923 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.89.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.