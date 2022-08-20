Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.