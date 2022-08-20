Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Capitalization Tops $40.93 Million

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

