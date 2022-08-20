OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01, RTT News reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

