OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in OSI Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

