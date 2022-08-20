Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $58,000 Investment in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $10.25 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

