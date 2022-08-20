Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,768 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBT opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

