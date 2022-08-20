Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Opiant Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at $588,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at $588,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $99,482.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

