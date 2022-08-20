Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 15.6 %

NYSE:PTN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 4,280.18%. Analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

