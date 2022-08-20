Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 5.0% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.4 %

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

